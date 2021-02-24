Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: CyberGhana

CyberGhana appoints GMB’s Matilda Makafui Freeman as brand ambassador

Matilda Makafui Freeman is the second runner up of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2020

CyberGhana, a humanitarian wing of AED Cybersecurity Consulting, has appointed Ghana’s Most Beautiful’s Matilda Makafui Freeman popularly known as Kafui as brand ambassador for its new Cybersecurity and Internet Safety campaigns.



The appointment of Kafui, second runner-up of 2020 edition of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) Contest, comes on the heels of CyberGhana’s new campaign to sensitize the public on how to prevent cyber-attacks and also offer tenable solutions to companies seeking to build quality network and aptly secure critical infrastructure.



This new campaign model, forms part of CyberGhana’s primary goals to safeguard the country’s cyberspace and offer formidable solutions to security agencies to aid them fight crime, and strengthen infrastructure, as well as protect highly classified data of financial institutions as well as SMEs. The campaign also seeks to sensitize the general public on internet fraud and attacks.



With a record high 11,545 cases of cyber-attacks reported to Point of Contact (POC) between January and August 2020; Ghana needs to aggressively create awareness and proffer up-to-date solutions to foster a safe and secure internet environment. This is expected to boost confidence of customers who transact business virtually and protect company’s systems from all manner of attacks.



CyberGhana believes that beyond a secure business climate, the entire public needs to be educated on identifying threats and be adequately equipped to counter any risks they may encounter online; such as, exposure to sexual and violent content, cyberbullying, cybercrime, identity theft, to mention a few.



It is in light of these prevailing circumstances that CyberGhana and its international partners, the Lloyd’s Register Foundation (UK) and the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK) have developed series of programs, to be spearheaded by the elegant Kafui, with her love for children evident in her chosen profession and foundation.



This partnership hopes to educate Ghanaian businesses, Schools and individuals on quick ways to spot and block miscreants who seek to prey on unsuspecting individuals surfing the internet for educational, entertainment and information needs.



To the business class who prefer to engage their own personnel to manage their systems, CyberGhana has a package to offer inhouse training for their IT department at the company’s convenience.



