Current local players not Black Stars standard – Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has said that the sacking of Charles Akonnor as head coach of the Black Stars is not the panacea to the problems facing the team and Ghana football.



Speaking on Peace FM, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said that there needs to be a broader conversation on resurrecting Ghana football.



He observed that the country’s football is headed for the abys due to failure to provide a roadmap for the development of Ghana football. Kwaku Yeboah mentioned that the success of the Black Stars in previous times was anchored on the strength of the local players but due to player exodus, the league has lost its strength.



“Our football in the past thrived on the local league. Player exodus wasn’t common that period. Our league was so exciting that people used stones to queue at the Stadium.



In this world, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Because we failed to plan, the player exodus has destroyed our football. We relied on the strength of local players in the past. People argue that we have local players who should play the Black Stars but the truth is that our local players don’t meet the required standard. That is the bitter truth”.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah also accused the FA of riding on public sentiment to sack Akonnor.



He appealed to them to find ways of developing the local league and preventing player exodus.



“At this stage crucifying CK will have everyone’s support so they rode on it to CK him but we need to ask ourselves some questions. We should ask ourselves if CK is the sole problem of our football. If yes, we should crucify him. If not, we should take a look at our football,”.



Background



After barely two years in charge, Akonnor was shown the exit door by the FA after unconvincing performances against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana won and lost each of the two games but the performance of the team in both fixtures led to calls for his sacking.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



It has been reported widely that former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac could be Akonnor’s replacement.



According to reports, a two-year deal has been agreed on between Milovan and the GFA for him to return to Ghana more than a decade after he left.



