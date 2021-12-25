Current administration of athletics association has failed - Former Chair

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former Chairman of the Athletics Association of Ghana George Lutterodt has stated emphatically that the current administration has failed the country.



In his assessment of the Association, he claimed that the current leadership has not achieved anything.



To him, the Association is currently a disaster without anything to write home about.



He said, "we have a Secretary-General who has been at the Association for ten years and yet, has achieved nothing".



He said the current administration has been there for so many years which is unprecedented in sports and he sees them achieving nothing for all these years.



He posited that there was something wrong with the Association, especially when the over 50 Athletes who were sent to the United States failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



He told Rainbow Radio’s Worlanyo Wallace that there is something wrong with the current administration.



He challenged the Association to put in measures as Ghana is preparing to host the All African Games in 2023.



He noted that if care was not taken, Ghana will host the All African Games without making any gains.