Current Kotoko players not good enough - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Prominent Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said when pitted against previous Kotoko teams, the current players will not get anywhere close to the starting teams.



The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in Ashanti Region has decried what he believes to be the fallen standard at the club.



He told Kumasi-based Silver FM that, having seen some incredibly talented players walk through the corridors of the club, he finds it difficult to watch the current players.



He noted that they are not at the level required to represent Kumasi Asante Kotoko and want management to act on it.



“If you look at the time of the likes of Yaw Sam Kofi, Osei Kofi and Oliver Acquah, and compare to the current players of Asante Kotoko, clearly it will be very difficult for them to make the first team,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu observed.



“Maybe they will have to settle for the reserve team of Kotoko. If we are being truthful to ourselves,” he said.



Kotoko finished second in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season resulting in calls for the dismissal of head coach Mariano Barreto.



The club also failed to make the final of the MTN FA Cup after losing to Berekum Chelsea on a 5-4 penalty shootout scoreline.



The exit means Kotoko will not compete in any continental competition next season.



