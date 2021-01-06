Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Current Kotoko management has neglected old players- Malik Jabir

Malik Jabir

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir says the club has sidelined its old players in the management or taking active part in their current administration.



Malik Jabir made this comment in response to how current management members of the club do not consult or seek advice from old players or club legends.



He was speaking on Asante Kotoko’s issue were players had to boycott training on Tuesday morning due to unpaid entitlements.



According to Malik Jabir, the presence of club legends or old players in the team could have helped dilute the situation because of their experience.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9 FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “What happened to Asante kotoko is unfortunate. We haven’t heard this before.



“Before they register a player they should make some checks and consider how loyal he is to the club.



We (old players) are not worried if we are part of Kotoko or not. Now, the current management doesn’t want any old player near the team but we are not worried at all. Now that we are alive they should make use of us”.



On players boycotting training ahead of the game, he said, “We can’t say much because they have a game ahead. They should have thought about it or been patient. Now they should think about the aftermath of what they did if they win or lose”



Asante Kotoko face-off with Al Hilal in the first round of the CAF Champions League second leg on Wednesday.



The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.