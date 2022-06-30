Current Hearts of Oak technical team cannot succeed in Africa - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has said the current technical team led by Samuel Boadu is not fit to lead the club for the Africa campaign next season.



Boadu, who led the club to win three trophies last season struggled in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians finished 6th with 48 points.



Despite their poor showing in the topflight, Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United to win the MTN FA Cup over the weekend.



By winning the FA Cup, the Rainbow club will now represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.



However, Dr. Tamakloe speaking in an interview questioned the tactical prowess of Samuel Boadu, who is the head coach of the side, and his technical team saying they are weak and cannot lead the club to achieve success in Africa.



“I have a problem with Hearts of Oak's technical director of the club, most of the players appear to be indisciplined in the team and are either aged or lazy," Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe told Accra-based Angel FM.



“I strongly have my doubt that the technical team can do well in Africa. Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hand of a big coach like Attiquayefio.



"I believe the current technical team can’t carry us far," he added.