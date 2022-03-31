Current Black Stars team can win AFCON, World Cup - John Paintsil

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil believes the current Black Stars team can win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in the future.



Ghana has failed to win the AFCON for the past 40 years despite making the final multiple times at recent tournaments.



At the AFCON 2021, the Black Stars recorded their worst performance at the tournament after failing to win a single game and were eliminated at the group stages.



Following the qualification to the 2022 World Cup on an away goal rule after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria, Paintsil is confident that the Black Stars can win the AFCON in the long term.



"Ghana can win the World Cup. If this team is kept for long, they can win the African Cup of Nations and the World Cup,” Paintsil said.



Otto with his new technical team led the Black Stars to seal qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will know its group stage opponents at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, April 1, 2022.



