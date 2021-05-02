Crystal Palace vs Man City: When Man City go collect dia Premier League crown?

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Manchester City fit win di Premier League title on Sunday after two goals in di space of 83 seconds help dem win stubborn Crystal Palace.



City go secure a third title in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose for home against Liverpool.



After scrappy first half for Selhurst Park, Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with clinical finish before Ferran Torres score from low shot.



That end di resistance of Palace, wey dey 13th place.



Roy Hodgson side get chances for di first half through Christian Benteke, wey flicked im header wide and bin get close-range shot wey City keeper Ederson block.



But once City make their breakthrough when Aguero smash high into di net, plus another goal quickly follow by Torres neat finish, di result no come dey in doubt.



Now di question na when, not if, Guardiola side go dey crowned champions once again after dem bin see Liverpool take their crown last season.



We eye still dey dis tori.



