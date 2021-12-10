Crystal Palace to lose services of Jordan Ayew in four matches during 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace will have to cope without Jordan Ayew in January when the player joins his national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of National (AFCON) tournament.



The striker has flourished under new Eagles manager Patrick Vieira although he has struggled to find the back of the net.



Just last weekend when Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the English Premier League, Jordan Ayew was the best player in his team.



His role at the club is key as he constantly helps the side with hard work on and off the ball.



Unfortunately for Crystal Palace, Jordan Ayew will next month be up for international duties when Ghana comes calling ahead of the start of the 2021 AFCON.



While he is away, the striker is set to miss as many as four matches including a big one against Liverpool.



Below is the list of matches Jordan Ayew will likely miss:



Millwall vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, 15 January Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 22 January TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January