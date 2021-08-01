Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scores first goal under Vieira

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew scored for Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly win on Saturday.



The goal, his first under manager Patrick Vieira helped the Eagles to a 3-1 win against Reading, despite being reduced to 10 men after 30 minutes.



Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate was sent off for a bad tackle, but it had no impact on the game with Palace proving too strong and strolling to an impressive win.



Ayew who lasted the entire duration scored what looked like the winning goal in the 80th minute before Scott Banks made it 3-1 deep into stoppage time.



A great victory for Crystal Palace who have now won three of their five matches in pre-season.