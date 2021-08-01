Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew reveals Patrick Vieira’s desire to take more control of games

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has revealed manager Patrick Vieira likes his team to have control of the game irrespective of the opponent.



Ayew was speaking after helping Palace secure their third pre-season friendly win after beating Championship Reading FC 3-1.



The Ghanaian forward scored the second goal for Palace, who played majority of the match with 10 men following the dismissal of Cheikhou Kouyate in the 30th minute.



“It’s different, because the gaffer came in and had a different style of play and wanted me to have more control of the game, and asked to create a lot of chances.



“He’s trying to keep me high up the pitch, so I have lots of energy. Obviously, me, Wilf [Zaha], Christian [Benteke], JP [Mateta] and [Jeff] Schlupp are just trying to put in the best conditions for us to make the difference upfront.



“It was a good one for the team because the second-half was not easy. We defended well. There is a lot of positives – the young guys are performing and everything is going to plan.”



Ayew is so far getting along well with Vieira who surprisingly has been appointed as Roy Hodgson's successor.



The French legend must prove he merits the job, which means Ayew and co must be at their best when the new season gets underway in the second weekend of August.