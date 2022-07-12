Crystal Palace set to offer swap deal to land Felix Afena-Gyan this summer

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

AS Roma is reportedly set to offer Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan in an attempt to land Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in the summer.



Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A with Jose Mourinho's side ready to acquire his services before the start of the new season.



According to Gianluca di Marzio, Palace is interested in Afena-Gyan and while no talks have begun between the two clubs yet, a positive outcome could be reached without spending too much time.



Roma is strongly interested in Zaha as well and Afena-Gyan could potentially be included in a deal for the ex-Manchester United man. Zaha’s agents recently offered the Giallorossi a chance to sign the player this summer.



Afena-Gyan recently extended his stay with AS Roma after successful negotiations.



The 19-year-old forward has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.



Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.



He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month and has featured in six games.