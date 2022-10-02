Crystal Palace must learn quickly after Chelsea defeat - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his frustration after Conor Gallagher’s last minute winner saw Chelsea claim all three points at Selhurst Park.



Ayew provided an assist for Palace in their 2-1 defeat to the Blues on match week eight of the English Premier League on Saturday.



The 31-year-old has made seven league appearances for the Eagles this season and provided two assists in the process.



“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game as quoted by the club's website. “This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.



“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.



“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”