Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng set to join QPR on loan

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian Malachi Boateng is close to joining Championship side Queens Park Rangers.



The Crystal Palace youth star's chances of breaking into Patrick Vieira's team looks slim, hence the decision to move to QPR.



Having joined the Eagles over ten years ago, the former U18 Player of the Year wants first-team football.



He played 53 times for the youth teams of Crystal Palace and has been rated as one of the best talents at the Academy.



Malachi Boateng was born to Ghanaian parents in London and remains eligible to play for the national team of Ghana.



Crystal Palace began their season with a defeat at home to Arsenal last Friday.