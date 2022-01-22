Crystal Palace manager undecided about including Jordan Ayew in squad for Liverpool game

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, is not rushing to include Jordan Ayew in his team for the tough meeting with Liverpool this weekend.



The Ghana international only returned to England in the last 24 hours but has trained with his teammates to prepare for Sunday’s big game.



According to manager Patrick Vieira, he is yet to decide whether to include Jordan Ayew in his matchday squad.



“We don’t know, we still have a couple of days before the game. He was in today and took part in the first part of training. We will have a discussion tomorrow [Saturday] to find out how he’s feeling," the Crystal Palace manager said following the arrival of the forward.



The striker was one of the 27 players that represented Ghana in Cameroon for the continental showdown.



With the Black Stars failing to win any game in Group C, the team was eliminated last Tuesday.



The game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool is scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 14:00GMT.