Crystal Palace interested in Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

English Premier League side Crystal Palace are keen to reunite Black Stars captain Andre Ayew with his younger brother Jordan Ayew at Selhurst Park.



The Black Stars captain is a free agent after leaving Championship side Swansea City in the summer after the expiration of his contract with the team.



According reports emanating from England the Eagles who have a new coach in Patrick Viera is keen to snap the free agent as he seeks to build a strong formidable squad.



The Eagles have reportedly opened talks with the representative of the 31 year old forward who has in the past played in the Premier League for West Ham.



Ayew played an integral role in helping Swansea reach the Championship play-off final in 2020/21 where the lost to winners Brentford 2-0.



He scored 17 goals the entire season, and with one coming in the se promotion play-off semi-final win over Barnsley.



Andre Ayew could link up with brother Jordan for the third time in their career after spells in Wales with Swansea City and with Olympique Marseille.