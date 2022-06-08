Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reacts after extending Jordan Ayew's contract

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has expressed his happiness after the club triggered the optional one-year extension on Jordan Ayew’s contract.



Ayew's contract was set to run out at the end of the season, but both parties have now agreed to activate the one-year extension in the deal.



The 30-year-old has penned a new deal that will run till June 2023. The former Aston Villa man has enjoyed a great stay at Palace during his three seasons with the London club.



"It remains of pivotal importance to get the right balance of youth and experience in any Premier League squad, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to ensure that these long-standing and experienced players in Jordan, Nathaniel, James and James remain with us for the upcoming campaign," Steve Parish said as quoted by the club's official website.



"Each of them played an enormous role in the progress we’ve all enjoyed in the last year, and we very much expect similar contributions for the season ahead.”



He finished as the club’s top scorer in the 2019/2020 season and was named as their player of the season that same year.



The Black Stars forward was a mainstay in Patrick Vieira’s side this season, making 31 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and provided three assists.



Ayew, since arriving in the Premier League from Marseille in 2015, has featured for Aston Villa, Swansea now Crystal Palace.



