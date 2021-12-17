Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira highlights Jordan Ayew’s importance to club

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew is massively important to the club after ending his goal drought.



The 30-year-old scored his first goal in 43 games in midweek when Crystal Palace played a 2-2 draw with Southampton on home turf.



His last goal for Palace was in November 2020 when his outfit defeated Leeds United 4-1.



According to the former Arsenal and France star, Jordan Ayew is massively important to the team considering his contributions.



“He’s massively important,” said Vieira, whose side had taken a second-minute lead through Wilfried Zaha. “The message has been clear with Jordan: I want him to keep playing the way that he’s played lately.



“His work ethic is what we need and want and he got rewarded by what he’s doing on the field. I’m really happy he scored that goal.



“I think when he had his opportunity, the focus was on what he’s doing for the team. He’s sacrificing himself for the team, working hard for the team. This is what we need and want. Goals will come.



“What was important for us was how we can create chances to allow him to be in a good opportunity to score. He was unlucky against Manchester United and in other games but today he was in the right place, took his chance, and scored.”