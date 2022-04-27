Criticism from Ghanaians can break you as a player - Price Tagoe on Salisu's struggles

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton hold Brighton to a two-all draw at Amex



Mohammed Salisu scores own goal in Southampton draw with Brighton



Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, rattled by Mohammed Salisu's poor form





Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe, has said consistent negative comments from Ghanaians towards footballers tend to impact negatively on their careers.



Tagoe's assertion is a reaction to Mohammed Salisu's recent bad run which has ignited criticism from some Ghanaians who believe for a player who in their view is flexing his muscles with the country, his performance should not be as bad as they have seen.



With Salisu's poor run on the table for discussion on Angel TV, Tagoe made his claim citing Jordan Ayew as an example, saying it took mental toughness for the Crystal Palace man to stand his ground.



"If Ghanaians start their comparison and negative comments about you, if you are not strong you can't survive. For instance, let's look at Jordan, and what he has been through from the AFCON to the qualifiers against Nigeria. He scored on his return to his club side, it is good for his spirit. If he had not scored and he would continue to flop. Ghana they won't say they are praying for to discover form."



Mohammed Salsiu's sudden switch in form comes as a surprise to many. He has been one of the best center-backs in the EPL all season but his form at the tail end was an unexpected one.



In his last four games, he made an error leading to a goal, then got benched for two games before scoring an own goal on his return to the lineup.



Many have linked his poor run to pressure from the Ghana FA to get him to accept to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to reports, the 21-year-old has already declined the opportunity to play for the Black Stars on three occasions.