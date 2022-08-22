Cricket:CSK, BGC beats Champions, Hurricanes in week two of New Year Invitational T20 league

Cricket of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: Rachel Ankomah Media

Carel Super Kings (CSK) and BGC came out of week two of the New Year Invitational T20 with victories over Champions United and Hurricane Cricket Clubs respectively on Sunday, August 21, 2022.



The matches, played on the Achimota Oval C, saw CSK score 172/5 in the first innings of the first match, after winning the toss and opting to bat first to go past Champions United, who could only manage 89, all out in 17.4 overs.



Michael Aboagye and Arumugam Venkatesh had 10 runs difference between them as the latter scored 63-45, not out, with the former scoring 53-34 after 56 minutes.



Ravi Chandran Selvaraj was magical with his bowling, as he took 4-0-22-3 while Selvaraj Chockalingam also produced these figures 1.4-0-6-2 on Oval C in the Group B match.



Champions United’s Kofi Bagabena was however not left out of the top performers in the bowling figures, as he took 4.0-0-21-2 with an economy rate of 5.25.



CSK won the tie by 83 runs, while Michael Aboagye was adjudged the Player of the Match.



In the group A match, Hurricanes Cricket Club, having won toss against BGC, chose to field first. BGC opened up and scored 127 runs for 8 wickets and humbled the Hurricanes (who were harmless at the end of the day), to 63 runs, all out in 16.1 overs.



It was all BGC but for Rahul Marwari of Hurricanes who stood out in the bowling figures, taking 4.0-0-20-3, with an economy rate of 5.00 as BGC won by 64 runs in the game that lasted for 2 hours and 31 minutes.



Sanjay Dangi (4.0-0-12-3) and Hasaan Pathan (4.0-0-16-3 ), eventual Player of the Match, contributed immensely to the victory of the 2021 President’s Invitational T20 League champions’ maiden triumph but also, the batting performance of Wasim Ali (38-35) and Ramesh Pawar (24-22.)



The New Year Invitational 2022, which began a week ago has seen the likes of Don Bruce record a 49-run victory over Salt 'n' Pepper in an interesting group B match on Sunday, August 14, 2022, to now be joint top with CSK. Don Bruce, after finishing 8th in last year’s league, had a good start in this year’s league, scoring 161-6 and limiting Salt 'n’ Pepper to 112 for 7 wickets in 18 overs.



The two groups of 7 clubs, have Punjab, U-19, and Swami Sports Club to complete it.



The Group A tie between Karizma and MMG however was rained off last week and they shared the points in Group A which also has Defenders, Ras Bingi, and Supreme; all yet to play.