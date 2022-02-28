'Craziest experience ever' - Hudson-Odoi opens up on watching Hearts vs Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

England-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has described as ‘crazy’ his experience with the Ghana Premier League.



Hudson-Odoi was in attendance when Great Olympics clashed with Hearts of Oak in a Ghana Premier League fixture in June 2021.



The winger in an interview with the Daily Mail shared the experience of his holidays in Ghana and watching the Ga-Mashie derby.



The Chelsea youngster said watching the game between the sides was a surreal experience for him as his father played for Hearts of Oak.



He recounted the how he strugged to make his way to the Accra Sports Stadium and how he was mobbed by fans who wanted to see him.



He however thinks it was humbling being in the stadium where his father once played as a player for Accra Hearts of Oak.



‘The craziest experience I’ve ever been to is watching a match there. I went to the stadium, Hearts of Oak. I literally couldn’t get in it was so packed with fans trying to get inside any way possible.



‘Because it was my first time coming back in a while, everyone was looking for me and crazy for me. My dad used to play there and it’s nice to see and experience where he used to play. But at the same with me I’m just dying, everyone was just crowding me!’, he said.



There was however no mention of Hudson-Odoi’s nationality switch in the conversation.



The youngster has been approached by the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to play for the Black Stars.



In a series of meetings with government officials last year, the winger is reported to have pleaded for time to make a definite decision on his national team career.