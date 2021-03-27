Cowbell in partnership with World Vision commission borehole in Wurapong

Press Releases of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Promasidor Ghana Ltd

As part of activities marking the World Water Day celebration, Cowbell in partnership with World Vision has commissioned a borehole in Wurapong in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.



The borehole in Wurapong is part of a series of boreholes to be constructed under the Cowbell impacting live Campaign.



Speaking at the ceremony in Wurapong, Commercial Director for Promasidor Ghana (producers of Cowbell) Mr Samir Sadaoui, said that the purpose of the borehole projects is to help address the issue of access to safe drinking water in some deplorable communities across the country.



"To better appreciate the value of water which is the theme for this year’s world water day celebration, we need to first of all address the issue of its accessibility. The project has become even more significant under the COVID–19 era as water is crucial in the fight against the virus,” Mr Sadaoui said. He further reiterated the commitment of the brand to invest more in the borehole project.



Spokesperson for the community Mr. Ebenezer Tetteh on his part shared his appreciation to Cowbell and World Vision for the construction of the borehole and asked for more of such projects in other communities in the district that are having challenges with access to potable water. Mr Tetteh also urge all community members to ensure that the borehole is properly maintained at all time.



The project is a partnership between Cowbell and World Vision under the Cowbell impacting lives project.



Cowbell Impacting lives campaign is a series of community-based activities with a core objective to positively impact the lives of Ghanaian communities through purposeful, sustainable and value-driven initiatives. These activities are targeted at the deprived and vulnerable in society.