Covid fears for Jordan Ayew as Crystal Palace coach Vieira tests positive

Ghana football authorities are anxious over the Covid status of winger Jordan Ayew ahead of him joining the Black Stars training camp in Qatar after his Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira was ruled out of Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham because of the outbreak of the virus.



Vieira did not travel with his side to Tottenham on Boxing Day after being confirmed as a sufferer of the club's Covid outbreak and there are fears it the Ghana striker has had contacts with his coach.



The Eagles boss has returned a positive test - one of five registered by the club's staff and players - and his assistant Osian Roberts will take his place on the touchline in north London.



With Ayew set to join the Black Stars training camp on 3 January in Qatar ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, a positive test could delay his arrival in Doha.



This will disrupt coach Milovan Rajevac's plans of shaping the Black Stars to be able to win the tournament that would be held in Cameroon.



That is because a positive test for Ayew would lead to him being quarantined to undergo treatment if he catches the virus that has ravaged the world for the past two years.



The Palace manage follows Steven Gerrard as a manager forced out of action after the Aston Villa boss tested positive for Covid, ruling him out of his side's game against Chelsea.



Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will miss their Premier League trip to Tottenham after returning a positive Covid-19 test.



Palace tweeted: "We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's [Sunday] match against Spurs.



"Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today's match."