Covid-19 travel: India dey red, US dey amber, as Lagos do alert list for passengers

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Lagos State goment for Nigeria don comot alert list for kontries based on how Covid-19 dey worry dia and wetin passengers need to sabi.



Di alert list dey three types: red, amber and green.



India, wey be di world second more populous, dey on di red list because according to Lagos, dem get coronavirus variant wey start from di kontri.



Amber colour na for kontries wey di variant enta from anoda place, and green dey reserved for all oda kontries.



Di city commissioner of health Prof Akin Abayomi release dis informate inside press conference wey e do on 12 May.



Dis dey come as Nigeria don begin enforce curfew and restrictions from Tuesday midnight 11 May, inside wetin di federal goment call "phase four" of dia programme to reduce coronavirus spread.



List like dis no be new tin and many kontries get am to epp passengers know di rules before dem travel. For instance, Nigeria dey inside UK amber list wey dem release last week.



As di commercial capital of di kontri, Lagos dey see thousands of travellers land from abroad everyday and dis fit be why di state decide to comot plans to counter wetin Prof Abayomi say na di incoming third wave of Covid-19.



All in all, Lagos put 16 countries inside dia red and amber list:



Red alert list



India

Turkey

Brazil



Amber alert list



Canada

U.S.A

France

Germany

Netherlands

Togo

Ghana

Cameroun

Angola

South Africa

Kenya

Uganda

Tanzania

Rwanda



Green alert list



All oda kontries



Different rules apply to passengers wey dey land Lagos based on which kontri dem from dey come. For instance passengers from 'red' kontries go isolate for 14 days even if dem test negative before departure, while those wey dey come from green kontries no get dis kain rule.



Prison sentence and fine



Prof. Abayomi tear warning give passengers say anybody wey break di State Covid-19 quarantine rules and instructions, fit chop fine of N300,000 ($731) and even collect 1 year prison sentence join.



E cite section 11 of new rule from di Lagos State Coronavirus Pandemic law, 2021 wey also say di executive governor get right to quarantine anybodi or joinbodi until im feel say e dey safe for di order to dey lifted.



