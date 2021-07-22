Court to freeze Kotoko’s account if club fails to pay GHS120k to Closemarking Consult

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have been given a seven-day ultimatum to pay GHS120,000 to Closemarking Consult or have their accounts frozen.



The Accra-based Consulting firm led by Mr. Ashford Tettey Oku is chasing Kotoko for their fee in the role they played in the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's Closure of the case involving Asante Kotoko and Esperance reached between the two parties on April 2020.



Efforts to reach the club's hierarchy to settle him have proved futile according to checks done by Oyerepa FM Sports.



It will be recalled that Closemarking Consult acted as representatives of the porcupines in the case but they are yet to receive what is due them.



The latest ruling from the court is expected to force Asante Kotoko to do the needful and pay Closemarking Consult for the services rendered.