Court throws out Odartey Lamptey ex-wife’s appeal to own mansion

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

For the second time in a row, the Court of Appeal has thrown out an appeal against Nii Odartey Lamptey, filed by his ex-wife Gloria Appiah to own her ex-husband’s seven-bedroom East Legon mansion.



In 2020, the Court of Appeal threw out a similar appeal filed by the ex-wife of the former Aston Villa Striker to get the plush residence as part of her alimony.



Odartey Lamptey speaking to Kasapa FM’s reporter Alexander Anyankwaa after the court proceedings said “it’s been eight years of litigation but I am grateful to God for always being there for me.



Few people survive in this kind of situation but thank Him I am alive and kicking, I will also want to use this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout this battle.”



Background



In June 2017, the Accra High Court Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey who put finality to the winding legal battle ordered the estranged wife to vacate Odartey’s seven bed-room mansion in East Legon but must settle her with alimony of GHC 200,000.00, a car and Odartey’s four-bedroom house located in Dome.



The Ex-wife who struggled to come to terms with the ruling appealed for a review of the verdict with the aim of getting Odartey’s mansion as part of her entitlements but unfortunately, her appeal to own that large imposing residence was thrown out by the Appeals Court.



All three judges who sat on the appeal ruled in favour of the ex-star and have asked Gloria to move out as soon as possible.



Odartey Lamptey Speaking to Kasapa FM’s Alexander Anyankwaa after the ruling said, “I feel happy now because it’s been over seven years of legal battle but I thank God that finally her appeal against me has been thrown out and the court has ordered her to evacuate from my mansion. It has not been easy at all but I thank The Lord Almighty for a battle well fought. I thank my lawyers, Kizito Beyuo & Iris K. Aggrey-Orleans for a great job.”



He added that he wishes no one goes through what he was subjected to by his ex-wife.



“It’s my prayer that nobody experience this kind of situation because it can easily ruin your life,” Odartey told Kasapa FM’s Sports Journalist Alexander Anyankwaa.



The ex-Ghana star, now has three beautiful children with movie star Ruweida Yakubu, two girls, and a boy.



In 2013, reports emerged that DNA tests had uncovered the fact that the couple’s three children were not indeed fathered by the former World’s best juvenile player.



The impasse emanated from when Gloria wanted Nii Odartey Lamptey to send ‘their’ first daughter abroad to further her studies at a cost of £26,000 a year for three years.



Nii Odartey Lamptey then objected, citing the fact that the expense was too much and recommending that his daughter schools in Ghana for her University education.



Gloria was reportedly incensed by her husband’s stance and filed for divorce.



Nii Lamptey initially agreed to the divorce but delayed in his response because he reportedly suspected his wife of alleged infidelity. The former midfielder, who represented Ghana at 1992, 1994 and 1996 African Nations Cup tournaments, secretly took samples from the three children and did a DNA test, which reportedly revealed that none of the three girls was fathered by him.



Gloria demanded 50% of Nii Odartey Lamptey’s estate and other properties which he hotly disputed by asking the High Court to allow the DNA results to be entered in evidence.