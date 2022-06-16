Countryman Songo slams critiques of Kotoko trophy tour

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko wins GPl title



Kotoko to play at CAF Champions League



Etouga set to leave Kotoko



Controversial sports broadcaster, Countryman Songo has slammed critiques of Asante Kotoko over their Ghana Premier League trophy tour.



Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League on June 12 a the Baba Yara Stadium after winning the title with three games to spare.



After annexing the title the Kumasi-based club has resorted to paying homage to corporate bodies for supporting the club, a situation which has courted divided opinion in the football space.



However, according to Songo, Asante Kotoko have a plan to win more sponsors ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign hence their decision to embark on the trophy tour to corporate bodies.



“Asante Kotoko have won the league and you say we should stop celebrating and focus on winning the league, you think the management of Kotoko doesn’t have a plan?,” Songo quizzed on his show on Adom Tv.



“Are you not the same people who said Nana Yaw Amponsah has assembled Division 1 League players for Kotoko and also brought in roadside players from Cameroon? But they have scored everyone, they’ve won the league with games to spare.



“You think we don’t have a plan for Africa? We are not just celebrating but rather acknowledging our sponsors so they can help us prepare for Africa,” he added.