Countryman Songo pooh-pooh's Inaki Williams' nationality switch

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo has questioned the funfair about the nationality switch of Inaki Williams, hitting out at the Ghana Football Association for not paying attention to local players.



According to him, if the likes of Asamoah Gyan or Stephen Appiah had the same opportunities as the Athletic Bilbao striker, they would have been playing for Spain by now.



“Inaki Williams is not even the son of Abedi Pele or Tony Yeboah and it’s a fact [they chased him] because he plays in Spain,” Songo said on Asempa FM.



He added, “Let me tell you something, if it was Asamoah Gyan or Stephen Appiah who was born or playing in Spain, there’s no way they won’t play the Spanish national team.”



He went on to say, “Inaki is not even getting called up into the national team and we’ve brought him as if we’ve not seen a player like him before.



Inaki Williams switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars recently and could be part of Ghana’s next squad for the AFCON 2024 Qualifiers.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







