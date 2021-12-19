Countryman Songo endorses Kenpong Football Academy, charges Ghanaians to patronize it

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The strides made by newly-established football outfit Kenpong Football Academy are being recognized with award-winning sports television personality Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo) the latest to endorse the club.



Countryman Songo has disclosed his impression with the academy and noted with confidence that Ghana football is about to experience an upward turn with the arrival of the club.



Songo, on the Friday edition of his Fire for Fire show swapped his outfit from the regular Fire for Fire shirt to that of Kenpong Football Academy to signify his endorsement of the club.



Songo’s appreciation of the club did not end there as he gave out replica jerseys of Kenpong Football Academy to the viewers of his show.



Whiles drawing the focus of the viewers to the excellent work being done by the academy, Songo also encouraged the viewers to adopt Kenpong Football Academy as their club and patronize their replicas.



He predicted that in the next few years, Kenpong Football Academy will position itself as the preferred destination for talented Ghanaian footballers.



Songo’s positive appraisal of the academy which is owned by the respected business mogul Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) comes on the back of the club’s training tour of Kumasi.



The club, while in Kumasi endorsed played a number of friendly matches including a high-profiled game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The team also had the honor of visiting the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to life-patron Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



They have since returned to their base at Winneba where they players enjoy the best of training facilities and coaching from former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and his team of technical brains.



