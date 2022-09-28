You are here: HomeSports2022 09 28Article 1632068

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Countryman Songo descends on Otto Addo for rating Black Stars 7 after Nicaragua win

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, has described Black Stars coach Otto Addo as a functionally illiterate after the manager gave his team a rating of 7 after a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua.

According to Songo, the manager on a regular day should be getting more than a ten out of ten rating after a friendly against Nicaragua, who are minnows and unknown in football.

In an interview with Pure FM, Songo stated that he will rate the entire team, including the manager, a 0 out of 10.

"If he gave himself 7 out of 10 against Nicaragua then he is functionally illiterate because he should be giving himself 11/10 after playing against Nicaragua, a country that doesn't know how to play football. He should be having more than 10 out of 10, like 11 over 10. Against Nicaragua and you are giving yourself 7/10? A country that doesn't know how to play football? A country that doesn't have a history in football?" he said.

"We all watched the game, a country where when the players touch the ball you could tell that they are now learning how to play football. And Ghana Black Stars can't score two goals against Nicaragua? I will give them(Black Stars) 0/10 even -0/10," he added.

The Black Stars have been criticised by Ghanaians who were unsatisfied with the narrow win over 139th-ranked Nicaragua.

Otto Addo in his post-match presser highlighted the positives from the game and gave his team a 7 out of 10 rating.

"[I will rank them at] 7 because everything from what I saw and we trained worked well. It's just that we have to score. I like the runs behind the defensive line, I like the pass in between the lines. I like the body positions. A lot of very good things and good timings with the runs. We have to be a little bit more composed on the ball."


