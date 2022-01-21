Countryman Sogo lands Asante Kotoko communications role

Asante Kotoko to host Medeama on GPLWK14



Asante Kotoko look to extend unbeaten run as they face Medeama



Kotoko chase first league title in 7 years





Asante Kotoko have appointed Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, to join the club's communication team.



The Porcupines, via their social media handles, announced the appointment of the Multimedia Journalist as the club's official match and project promoter.



Songo in his capacity will ensure the promotion of the club's matches and all projects the team embarks on.



"We are delighted to announce the appointment of @countrymansongo as a Member of our Communication Team in charge of Match and Product Promotion. Congratulations, Countryman Songo," Asante Kotoko tweeted.



Asante Kotoko lead the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points as they look to clinch their first league title since 2014.



The Porcupines, on matchday 1, will host Medeama at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, hoping to extend their five matches unbeaten run.





