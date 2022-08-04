Countdown to 2023 African Games begins

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.accra2023ag.com

As you may be aware, Ghana is to host the 13th African Games – dubbed Accra 2023.



This monumental achievement was declared at the 3rd Specialised Technical Committee on Youth, Culture, and Sports (STC-YCS) meeting of the African Union Commission Minsters’ session on 20th October 2018 when Ghana won the bid in Algiers, Algeria.



This is the first time Ghana has won the bid to host the Games since 1965 when the competition started.



After the victorious bid, a nine-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Games was inaugurated by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on 12th October 2020, with the mandate of hosting and organizing a successful 13th African Games.



Additionally, the LOC was mandated to transform the facilities to be built at Borteyman into a University of Sport for Development.



As one of the founding members of the African Games, Ghana deems the hosting rights of the 13th African Games a great privilege.



The 13th edition of the Games is slated for 4th -19th August 2023 and will witness ten to fifteen days of exciting contests of brain and brawn by about 5000 elite athletes and coaches from over fifty (50) African countries in over twenty (20) carefully selected sporting disciplines.



The event will also have over 3000 technical officers, journalists, and global celebrities with a TV and online audience of over 5.5 billion.



We are ready to offer Africa experiential Games that will provide memories to last a lifetime for all contingents and dignitaries.



This is Ghana’s time as one of the founding nations of the Games.



All Africans are being invited to come and experience the African Dream in Accra in 2023.