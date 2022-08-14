Cosmos Dauda wins Super Cup with Oman Club of Muscat

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has won the Super Cup with Oman Club of Muscat.



The striker took to his official Twitter account to express his excitement.



"GLORY BE TO GOD ALMIGHTY Feels good to be part of this history SUPER CUP CHAMPIONSLooking forward to a great season," he tweeted.



Cosmos Dauda joined Omantel Elite League side Oman Club Of Muscat in October 2021.



Hearts of Oak, which finished third in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League, had Dauda as their top scorer with eleven goals.



The former Tudu Mighty Jets striker has previously played for Jordan's Al Faisaly, the Omani club Al Rustaq, and Saudi Arabia's Al Thuqbah.



