Corporate Ghana should capitalize on National Fitness Day to promote their businesses - Deputy Sports Minister

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Ansah, has called on Corporate Ghana and private businesses to capitalize on the National Fitness day to promote and market their businesses.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9 FM on the upcoming National Fitness Day set for September 10, 2022, he indicated that businesses can market themselves because the event is a national one and they will get the needed mileage if they come on board to support.



“We call on Corporate Ghana to take advantage of this opportunity to market their products and businesses and also get the needed mileage. This event will be done across the various 16 regions. We are urging them to support our course with T-shirts with their printed logos on them for the event."



The Member of Parliament for Asunafo North also indicated that the National Fitness day is not a partisan event and all fitness groups and members expected to participate should not be seen in any party colors.



“This is not partisan. It’s a national thing and we entreat everybody to desist from taking part in the event by trying to endorse any political figure or party,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.



According to him, the idea of a National Fitness Day was proposed by Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mamahadu Bawumia.



“It was Alhaji Mamahu Bawumia who proposed the idea of the National Fitness Day because it is done in other countries which help to keep people fit and reduce government’s expenditure on health care.



The objective is to promote physical and mental well-being. To help integrate and bring togetherness among the citizens. To promote patriotism. It’s our mandate as the Sports Ministry to ensure this task is delivered,” he added.