Coronavirus must be tackled seriously without relenting against a 2nd wave - Dansworld CEO

Dansworld CEO has averred that the pandemic must be dealt with in all seriousness

As the Pandemic COVID-19 appears to have seen the numbers go down drastically in Ghana and many African countries, the record of COVID-19 in Ghana in recent times is a concern for many.



Considering the steady rise in Ghana currently, Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow, the Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld International Limited, an Environmental Management Services company has averred that the pandemic must be dealt with in all seriousness without relenting.



He made the call at his office premises at Spintex over the weekend, when he engaged some businesses he had undertaken some fumigation and disinfection for, when COVI1D1-9 was at its peak in Ghana. Explaining to them on the need not to let their guard down, he averred that;



“COVID-19 must be tackled seriously without relenting. This is because there are examples in other countries like the Western Countries and others, who have experienced the 2nd wave of this deadly pandemic and continue to lose precious human life”.



He also added that considering he has been a partner to the government since the fumigation and disinfection of various public places in months past, he was concerned at the sharp decline of awareness and the public’s indifferent attitude with the pandemic.



Dansworld Company Limited was tasked with the 1st and 2nd phase of the Volta Region’s national disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks and public places. The company has also undertaken various fumigation exercises at places such as the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, Nsawam Prisons, schools and various churches, etc.



The CEO, speaking to some pressmen present indicated that he has appointed himself a local ambassador against the transmission of COVID-19 and is therefore doing all he can to raise awareness, plus continue with his company’s fumigation and disinfection as the fight against COVID-19 continues.



“I am now a local ambassador against the transmission of COVID-19. The level of apathy that is being demonstrated by our Ghanaian people is disheartening. It is as if, now if you wear the face mask you are not enlightened and this must stop. COVID-19 isn’t ending anytime soon, hence we must all do our best to stay safe”.



Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an environmental management company specializing in Facility management services, fumigation, cleaning, etc.









