Coronavirus hits Hearts of Oak

• Hearts of Oak are preparing for their CAF Champions League tie against CI Kamsar of Guinea



• Players and officials of the club underwent COVID-19 tests earlier this week



• Some players and officials have tested positive for the virus



Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed that some members of the technical and playing bodies have tested positive for COVID-19.



As part of preparations towards the CAF Champions League tie against Guinean side CI Kamsar on September 10, players and coaching staff of the club went through a mandatory COVID test on Friday Thursday, August 26, 2020.



Unfortunately for the Phobians, some members tested positive and may miss the first leg of the fixture in Guinea.



The club's official statement is said to have issued a statement, announcing that "the management of Accra Hearts of Oak is hereby notifying the club’s fan base and the general public that having carried out mandatory testing of its players and officials for COVID-19, a few of the members tested positive for the virus.



"Those affected are currently in isolation, though they are all asymptomatic and in good spirit. We want to assure our supporters that this development will not hamper our preparation for the CAF Champions League."



"All the players and officials will be retested and even more stringent measures put in place to ensure no further spread of the virus."



"We will once again take this opportunity to encourage everybody to observe the associated protocols at all times, as we continue to adjust to life with this deadly virus."



Hearts are making a return to Africa after a six-year hiatus. The reigning FA Cup Champions are determined to make an impact in Africa and have augmented their title-winning squad with some high-profile names.



Young attacker Benjamine Yorke has joined from Samartex whiles they have plucked Gladson Awako from city rivals Great Olympics.



Hearts have made about six new signings heading into the competition with expectations high that Samuel Boadu and his charges will make an impact.