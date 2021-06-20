Coronavirus: President order 42 days lockdown across Uganda to stop spread of variant

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni don order new lockdown restrictions as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise for di East African nation.



Di measures begin by 10 pm local time on 18 June.



Inside speech wey e broadcast on Friday night, Museveni announce say all private and public transport for di kontri don dey banned for di next 42 days.



Di exception na essential services and goods wey need to move from place to place.



Di current restrictions resemble di one of March last year when di kontri do full lockdown.



Museveni say di measures dey needed to counter di current community transmission and reduce di work wey hospitals and clinics dey do to manage patients.



Entebbe International airport and oda land borders no go dey closed for tourists and those wey dey return, but authorities no go allow pesin wey get di virus or di variant for bodi to enter di kontri.



All work wey di goment consider to be non-essential, like schools, places of worship, and sports events go dey suspended for 42 days.



Business centers and trading areas go close down and shop owners fit sleep for dia shop if dem want.



In di last twelve days alone, di kontri record 15,800 cases and 190 deaths.



Just 6.6% of di 869,000 pipo wey don collect vaccine injection dey full vaccinated.



