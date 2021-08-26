Cooperate entities should support our football - Fmr. Black Stars Captain

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Legendary Ghanaian captain and former Hearts of Oak player Stephen Appiah has disclosed that football in Ghana lacks support from the cooperate bodies in the country.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports' Isaac Wallace, the former captain insisted that foreign football has developed due to the support from the corporate.



"Companies in our country should involve themselves in our football. Looking at foreign football, it is growing because of the support they gain from the cooperate world," he said.



He added that the standard of which Ghana football has not reached the standard it should be as compared to foreign football.



To Him,” Companies in the country have money that they can finance football in Ghana. The Ghana Football Association and the Regional Football Association aren’t the only ones to promote and develop our football,” he added.



He stated that these companies should also help in building infrastructure that will help develop players.



“I think the building of pitches can help the poor needed kids who have the talent to also help develop their talent well. Looking at someone like Dr.Daniel Mckorley (McDan Group of Companies) who have built football pitch with which teams are enjoying,” he stated.



He concluded that he (Appiah) enjoyed this infrastructure, and now ‘I am a legend of the country’.



“I have enjoyed from such infrastructure which has helped me a lot, and I am back to help the society. I can tell you that doing football isn’t easy at all," he said.