Convince Etouga to play for Ghana - GFA told

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association has been tasked to convince Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga to naturalize for Ghana.



An executive of the supporters’ wing of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has made the appeal following the 20-year-old’s incredible start to life at Kotoko.



Nana Kwame Dankwa reckons that with a dearth of options at the striking department of the Black Stars and Etouga showing signs of incredible talent, it will be in the interest of Ghana to approach him.



The Cameroonian forward has scored 13 goals for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and look set to win the GPL goal king.



Mbella Etouga has shown consistency for Kotoko as they bid to wrestle the Ghana Premier League title from rivals Hearts of Oak.



The request by the Kotoko supporters’ chief appears to be impossible as Etouga does not meet FIFA’s criteria.



Per the regulations, Etouga would have to stay in Ghana for five years to be eligible for nationality switch.



The striker however joined Kotoko ahead of the 2021/2022 seasons hence does not qualify for possible nationality change.