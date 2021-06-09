Consult Richard Kingston for tutorials – Awudu Issaka tells Razak Abalora

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Awudu Issaka, has entreated Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora to consult the legendary Richard Kingston for tutorials after committing a second blunder with the Black Stars.



Abalora's error gifted Morocco a 1-0 win over the Black Stars at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



The Black Stars played an impressive game against the Atlas Lions but lost the game by a lone goal due to the error from the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper.



The Atlas Lions of Morocco took advantage of a goalkeeping hauler in the 68th minute to score the match-winner through Jawad El Yamiq.



Abalora has come under serious backlash from fans on social media with many calling for him to be dropped after the game.



This is the second time the former Azam FC goalkeeper had committed a blunder in the national team colors.



The first was against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has insisted the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper needs to learn and is of the view that he cannot afford to continue committing blunders in games.



“Abalora needs to learn because the errors are too much. I think he has to consult Richard Kingston for some tutorials” he said on Angel TV.



