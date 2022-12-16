Consider experienced unattached coaches – Ken Augustt to GFA

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A former Accra Great Olympics coach, Ken Augustt is disappointed in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for continuously overlooking him for national team appointment.



On the back of the appointment of coaches for some of the youth national teams including Male U17 and U20 as well as Women U17 teams, the veteran coach has questioned the kind of criteria the GFA uses in making the appointments.



Speaking in an interview, the coach urged the Ghana FA to consider coaches like him when a position becomes vacant.



“We can all not have clubs to coach at a particular time because we are too many, but when somebody who is a minnow and is forced into the national team and he doesn’t succeed, then you find another position for him when there are many senior coaches in the country. We are not making use of the materials we have,” a disappointed coach Ken Augustt told Daily Graphic.



The former Olympics coach added, “Chris Hughton, for instance, has been without a club for some time but didn’t they make him the technical advisor of the Black Stars? Is it not based on his experience? So if they are bringing all these ex-players because they are ex-players, we have also been players before.



“But if you are bringing ex-coaches then look at the experience, qualification and see whether they come near us or whether they have the wherewithal to be in charge of national teams; so they are throwing seniority to the dogs.”



The experienced gaffer is currently unattached but is ready to handle any team if called upon.