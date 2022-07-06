Congrats for winning the Living Legend Award - Dr. Apaak eulogises Abedi Pele

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has eulogized maestro Abedi Ayew Pele for receiving the living legends award at an event held in Accra on July 2, 2022.



The lawmaker described the retired footballer as the God-father of contemporary football, a description he stated was undisputed.



He commended him for his sacrifice to the national team, adding that his exploits were followed by his brothers and now his children are also following in his footsteps.



He indicated that the name Ayew is linked to the Black Stars.



He wrote “You are the undisputed God-father of contemporary Ghanaian football.



"You gave your personal best to the national team, led your siblings to the national team on merit, and now your sons are continuing the tradition on merit.



The name Ayew is intrinsically liked by the Black Stars, our national team. You are indeed a living legend.



Congratulations Uncle, Congratulations Maestro!”



Abedi Ayew Pele was honoured with the living legend award at a ceremony held on July 2, 2022.



The award was in recognition of his exploits during his days as a Ghanaian footballer.



In honouring the footballer, the man known to have discovered him, Mr. Hebert Adeka was invited on stage to present the award to him.



Abedi Pele was part of the square that won Ghana’s 1992 Nation’s Cup.