Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka set to leave Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts of Oak’s management may be courting the anger of their teeming supporters as news of Raddy Ovouka’s imminent departure from the club.



Ghana Sports Online understands the 22-year-old is set to leave the club as the buy-out clause in his contract has been met.



According to sources close to the player, a couple of clubs, including two French Ligue 1 outfits, wrote officially to the Ghanaian champions to request for negotiations to be opened over the transfer of the player.



However, the Phobians failed to respond to the offer causing the clubs to recoil on their interest.



Meanwhile, according to fresh reports, the world’s football governing body – FIFA, has intervened in the impasse and is set to activate the necessary provisions to permit the left-back to leave the club under the release clause of his contract which is valued at $385,000.