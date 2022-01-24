Confusion over Milovan Rajevac's future

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana exit 2021 AFCON at the group phase
Black Stars to face Nigeria in World Cup play-off
Milovan Rajevac turns down GFA offer
There remains uncertainty about the future of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac despite the Sports Ministry directing his dismissal.
The Ministry engaged the Ghana Football Association on Friday, January 21, 2021 and sources tell GhanaWeb that Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif made it clear to the FA that sacking Milovan Rajevac is non-negotiable.
The FA, as per reports did not oblige to the order and argued why the Serbian must stay on head coach of the team.
Following the meeting, the ministry released a statement with the information that “"The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac.”
On Saturday January 22, 2021 news went viral that Milovan Rajevac has been fired the Ghana Football Association following an order by the Sports Minister.
A source told GhanaWeb that the FA was going to release a statement to that effect and that discussions were being held with Milo over severance package.
However later in the day, contrasting reports emerged that the FA has not sacked Milovan Rajevac.
The reports stated that Milovan Rajevac remained Ghana’s coach and per the stance of the FA could lead the country to the 2022 World Cup play-off.
Milovan Rajevac it is understood is not considering resignation as he would want to enjoy the full benefits the contract he entered into with the Black Stars.
The Black Stars were knocked out of the 2021 AFCON after losing to Morocco, Comors and drawing with Gabon.