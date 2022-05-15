Confirmed: Hearts of Oak to host Bechem United in FA Cup final

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the 2022 MTN FA Cup finals as Bechem United beat Aduana Stars FC to face off with defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Hunters on Sunday, May 15, 2022, pipped two-time Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars 2-0 in the second semi-final clash at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



A 16th-minute goal from striker Emmanuel Avornyo and a long-range freekick goal from Augustine Okra was enough for the Hunters to book their place in the final game that will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand qualified for the finals after beating Dreams FC 3-2 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in the first semi-final.



Benjamin York, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Mohammed scored for Accra Hearts of Oak while Karikari and Sylvester Simba got the two consolation goals for Dreams FC.



Coach Samuel Boadu will be playing in the finals for the second time in his career while it will be Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle's first qualification to the FA Cup finals.



The final game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 26, 2022.



