Sports News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Confederations Cup: Samuel Boadu Hearts of Oak line up to face JS Saoura

Samuel Boadu hand James Serwonu Confederations Cup debut

Emmanuel Nettey and Robert Addo Sowah dropped from Hearts of Oak's lineup

Hearts of Oak-JS Saoura set at 3 PM kick off

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named his lineup for the crucial CAF Confederations Cup game against JS Saoura at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Regular member Robert Addo Sowah has been dropped to the bench for academy graduate James Serwornu, who will pair Mohammed Alhassan at the heart of the defence.

Raddy Ovouka is yet to hit full fitness and thus the second option, William Dankyi starts on the left side of the defence with captain Fatawu Mohammed maintaining his spot on the right side.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Salim Adams has replaced Emmanuel Nettey as the anchorman. Ibrahim Salifu and Federick Ansah Botchway sit in front of Salim.

Daniel Afriyie, Kofi Kordzi, and Issac Mensah lead the attack to complete the starting eleven.

The Phobians aim at a convincing win at home today with the second leg set for December 5.

Full lineup below:

Richard Attah (GK)
Fatawu Mohammed(C)
William Dankyi
Mohammed Alhassan
James Sewornu
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Salim Adams
Salifu Ibrahim
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Isaac Mensah