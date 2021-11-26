Confederations Cup: JS Saoura land in Ghana ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts host JS Saoura for Confederations Cup first leg



Saoura eliminated ASAC Concorde to set up Heart of Oak tie



JS Saoura vs Hearts Oak second leg comes off on December 5



JS Saoura have landed in Ghana with 19 players ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup tie against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The Algerian side journeyed from Algeria to Tunisia before transiting to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai. According to JS Saoura page on Facebook, the team spent two hours in Dubai before eventually flying to Ghana safely.



Saoura eliminated ASAC Concorde in the second preliminary round, beating the latter 3-2 on aggregate. Whereas Hearts have drooped into the CAF second-tier competition after a 6-2 defeat to Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club.



Hearts and Saoura were paired for the last playoff round for a place in the group stage of the competition.



Soura after four games in the Algerian Ligue 1 sit 4th on the table with 7 points, while Hearts of Oak occupy the last but two positions on the Ghana Premier League table after four games with 3 points.



With the first leg scheduled for the weekend, the second leg is slated for December 5 at Stade 20 Août 1955.