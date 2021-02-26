Religion of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Issah Toha Shamsoo, Contributor

Concerned Muslim Youth Association to commission a magnificent 2,000 capacity mosque on Friday

A photo of the newly-built mosque

Concerned Muslim Youth Association – North East region is ready to commission the first-ever multipurpose mosque in the entire North East Region on Friday the 26th of February, 2021.



The yet-to-be commissioned multi-purpose mosque is a one-storey building including four (4) standard offices, an Islamic clinic, Quran memorization centre etc. and located in Kata-Banawa along the Walewale-Nalerigu road. The mosque does not only beautify the locality and provides a serene environment for worshippers, but it can also be used to host conferences and programs in the future for the benefit of all Muslims in the North East region.



The multi-purpose mosque project has been made successful through the philanthropy of Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim who is the Chief Executive of Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS).



Through the philanthropy of Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, Concerned Muslim Youth Association has facilitated the construction of several Quran memorization centres across the length and breadth of North East region to promote the teaching and learning of the Quran.



Founded in February 2012, Concerned Muslim Youth Association which is a faith-based organization has a long history of being in existence for close to a decade with a series of both routine and non-routine activities including the first-ever Imams conference for four (4) consecutive years with the fifth one cancelled due to covid-19, annual Islamic gathering since 2013 for 8 consecutive times, Islamic quizzes for second cycle and tertiary institutions, weekly dawa programs in the media (TV and radio channels), Muslim women’s/“magazias” conference, Ramadan tafsir etc.



Concerned Muslim Youth Association equally has an impeccable record of achievements such as the facilitation of the establishment of Quran memorization centres, supported the construction and renovation of numerous mosques, establishment of Mamprugu Islamic College, secured lands for future use of the Muslim communities, facilitation of the employment of over 500 Arabic tutors and the list goes on and on.



Several dignitaries are expected to be present at the commissioning including the Chief Executive of Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS) Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim who is the special guest of honour of the event.



