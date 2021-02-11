CompuGhana : Passion for technology

Press Releases of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Our story



As one of the fastest-growing I.T companies in Ghana, CompuGhana focuses primarily on the provision of all I.T related products, solutions, home appliances, mobile and electronic gadgets.



The company has a vigorous corporate team that is tasked to oversee all activities with regards to purchases and after-sales issues related to our corporate and governmental clients.



Why CompuGhana



The debate over which IT vendor to deal with has been going on for a long time but a lot of recent evidence tips

the scale in favor of CompuGhana.



Over the past fourteen years, CompuGhana has consistently maintained high standards by constantly meetingconsumer needs and providing quality service.



As a brand, our competitive edge is leveraged on our huge product stocks, partnership with leading manufacturers,responsiveness to customer needs, extensive after-sales support, committed and consistent marketing techniques

(promotions, online sales e.t.c).



Contact us on: www.compughana.com or call: 03 07 07 07 01



Our services



Printing Solutions

(Printers, Copiers, Toners, Ink Cartridges & Accessories)



Computing

(Desktops, Laptops, Drivers, Accessories & Software)



Mobility

(Mobile Phones, Tablets, Smartwatch & Accessories)



Uninterruptible Power Supply

(UPS)



Home Appliances

(TVs, Fridges etc)



Finance

(POS Devices, Counting Machines etc)



Networking

(Routers, Switches, Access Point & KVM)



Meeting Solutions

(Interactive Screens, IP Telephony, Video Conference)



Security

(CCTV, Access Control)