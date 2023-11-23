Comparing you to Bawumia ‘very big error’ – Adongo on happy ending with Maguire

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has reacted to Manchester United player, Harry Maguire’s message directed at him as posted on Twitter on November 22, 2023.



The player, previously described by the MP as a disaster for his club due to sub-par performances, tweeted that he had accepted an apology from the MP as contained in a viral video of proceedings in Ghana’s Parliament.



“MP Isaac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon,” Maguire’s tweet read, attracting huge reactions from across the world.



Adongo on his part, spoke to Joy News in an interview hours after Maguire tweeted.



He admitted that comparing Maguire to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of underperformance was ideal at the time he first made it but no longer so at the moment, adding that he was happy that they had arrived at a happy ending.



“Now, I realise that the whole comparison (with Bawumia) was not even properly situated. I made a very big error because Maguire is a very young talent who has been through a very difficult time at that time.



“And as a talent, he should improve every day and today after being paired with Rafael Varane and other defenders at Man United, Maguire stepped up and you can see the performances…” he stressed.





